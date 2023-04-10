Niagara-on-the-Lake switching building permit process to online

Niagara-on-the-Lake is launching a new online software program for building permits.

Last year the town received a $122,366 grant and used $35,000 to fund 'Cloudpermit', an easy-to-use, accessible, and integrated e-permitting system, that is meant to improve the permit application process.

The software has several benefits including uploading permits electronically, the ability to track several permits at once, and the ability to start an application and return to finish the application at another time.

“Moving municipal building permits online will provide effective support and enhanced customer service to our community,” stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. “On behalf of Town Council, thank you to Town Staff for overseeing the implementation of this robust system that improves the building permit application process in Niagara-on-the-Lake.”

“The Cloudpermit software streamlines the building permit application process, making it easier for applicants to submit an application, request an inspection, and track the status of their permit,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “This is another modernization initiative the Town has implemented to improve efficiencies and deliver a high standard of customer service.”

The public can visit https://ca.cloudpermit.com/login to create an account on Cloudpermit.

The Town is hosting a drop-in training and Q&A session for those interested in learning more about Cloudpermit and the new online building permit process.

The training session is scheduled for Monday, April 17, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall (1593 Four Mile Creek Road, Virgil). Participants can attend in-person or virtually. To register to attend the training virtually, please email building@notl.com.