Niagara-on-the-Lake takes swift action to second wave of COVID by cancelling public skates, rentals

The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is taking action as COVID-19 cases rise across Ontario.

Effective immediately, public skating will be paused at the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas, Town Administrative offices will remain closed to the public, and Community Centre rentals, which were previously slated to resume on October 5, 2020, will be delayed until at least November 2, 2020.

Mayor Betty Disero says while the town has had very few cases, they would like to keep it that way.

