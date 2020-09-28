Niagara-on-the-Lake takes swift action to second wave of COVID by cancelling public skates, rentals
The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is taking action as COVID-19 cases rise across Ontario.
Effective immediately, public skating will be paused at the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas, Town Administrative offices will remain closed to the public, and Community Centre rentals, which were previously slated to resume on October 5, 2020, will be delayed until at least November 2, 2020.
Mayor Betty Disero says while the town has had very few cases, they would like to keep it that way.
“Just as we have from the outset of this pandemic, the Emergency Control Group continues to first and foremost prioritize the health and safety of residents, businesses and Staff with every decision,” stated Interim CAO Sheldon Randall. “The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake continues to take significant and important measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community. We will do everything in our power to help our community get through this health
emergency, together.”
“The Town continues to draw visitors from outside the Municipality, and we want to ensure
that our residents and visitors remain protected from the potential spread of COVID-19,”
stated Lord Mayor Betty Disero. “Thank you to our citizens for their ongoing diligence. Please,
let’s continue to work together through this pandemic. Niagara-on-the-Lake has had few to no
cases for a number of weeks and we’d like to keep it that way.”