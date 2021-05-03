Niagara-On-The-Lake to host Canada Summer Games sailing and tennis events

Niagara-On-The-Lake will be hosting tennis and sailing events for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Town representatives say the Niagara-On-The-Lake Tennis Club at Memorial Park and the Niagara-On-The-Lake Sailing Club on Melville Street have been selected as official venues for The Games.

Athletes from across Canada are scheduled to compete in a wide variety of sports including rowing, baseball, and golf in Niagara from August 6 - 21, 2022.

The Games were originally scheduled for this year, but due to the ongoing pandemic officials pushed the date back.

Some other key facilities for the games include improvements at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course in St. Catharines and Canada Games Park near Brock University.