Niagara-on-the-Lake to host traditional Christmas Parade Sat. Dec. 9th

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake will host a traditional Christmas Parade in Old Town on Saturday, December 9th, at 11 a.m.

The parade will once again start at the intersection of King and Centre Street and travel along Castlereagh, Wellington, Byron/Prideaux, Simcoe and Queen Streets.

Each year, the Christmas Parade Committee sells buttons in support of the Parade to offset some of the operating costs.

This year’s Christmas Parade button was designed by a local artist and member of the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre, Gail Kerr.

"The Christmas Parade is a wonderful kickoff to the holiday season in Niagara-on-the-Lake, uniting families, friends, and our community in a magical way,” stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. “On behalf of Council, I extend a warm invitation to our community to come and enjoy our amazing Parade together.”

"Year after year, the Santa Claus Parade brings the community together, sparking holiday cheer in everyone," stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. "A heartfelt thank you to Town Staff, the Parade Committee, and all our community partners who contribute their creativity to make the Parade's floats truly special. I look forward to seeing our streets filled for another highly anticipated Holiday Parade!"

Those wishing to participate in the Parade are invited to submit a Parade Entry Form on the Town’s website.