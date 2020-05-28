Niagara-On-The-Lake transitioning to recovery phrase with new #StaySafeNOTL messaging

Niagara-On-The-Lake officials say they are cautiously moving into the recovery phase of the pandemic.

They say they are changing the official messaging from #StayHomeNOTL to #StaySafeNOTL.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero says, "With some businesses and public spaces beginning to reopen, the message of 'stay home' just isn't resonating with people anymore. While staying home remains a highly effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we must shift to a message that empowers people to protect themselves while they are out."

Recently the town has lifted temporary parking bans, reopened some public spaces, and begun issuing building permits again.

New recovery efforts and guidelines will be released in the coming days.

While all this is happening, officials remind residents that the State of Emergency has not ended, and the pandemic is not over.