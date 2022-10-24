Niagara-on-the-Lake will have a new Lord Mayor

Gary Zalepa will be the new Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Zalepa, a current Regional Councillor, defeated incumbent Lord Mayor Betty Disero.

It was a three-way race for the Mayor's seat.

Zalepa has served on the town’s council for six years, and with the region for four.

With Zalepa leaving regional council for the Mayor's office there is a new regional councilor for the town as Andrea Kaiser will take his seat.

The town council welcomes in a few new faces as well.

Here are the new councillors; Erwin Weins, Gary Burroughs, Wendy Cheropita, Tim Balasiuk, Sandra O'Connor, Nick Ruller, Adriana Cater, Maria Mavridis.