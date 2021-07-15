Niagara-on-the-Lake will open cooling centre on hot days
Niagara-on-the-Lake has opened an Indoor Cooling Centre.
The temporary indoor cooling centre in the Market Room of the Courthouse is located at 26 Queen Street.
The air-conditioned space, across the street from the Market Street public washroom, will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. throughout July on days when a heat alert/advisory is in effect.
In August, it will move to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, at 14 Anderson Lane.
The Town is following all Provincial regulations and Public Health guidelines to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
