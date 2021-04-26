Niagara-On-The-Lake woman wins $59,910 jackpot in Hospice Niagara's Catch the Ace

A Niagara-on-The-Lake woman has won a big prize in Hospice Niagara's Catch the Ace.

Lori McInnes, a former Hospice Niagara volunteer, is taking home the $59,910 jackpot after pulling the virtual Ace of Spades.

The illusive ace eluded participants for 13 weeks as the progressive jackpot grew.

Hospice Niagara will receive 50 percent of the funds raised through ticket sales to allow the organization to continue offering end of life care and bereavement programs free of charge to local families.

Although this round Catch The Ave is over, Hospice Niagara plans to launch another version later this year in addition to the upcoming 5 Car Draw Lottery launching on May 3rd.