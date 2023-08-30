Niagara Ontario Health Team looking for Fort Erie youth to help with mental health study

The Niagara Ontario Health Team is looking to speak with young people from Fort Erie who recently accessed emergency services for mental health or addictions-related care.

They want to identify the current gaps in accessing those services.

Emergency and care teams across Niagara selected 18 to 25-year-old Fort Erie residents for the pilot.

Data showed approximately 20% of Fort Erie residents from this age group visited an emergency department or an urgent care centre over the last two years.

In addition to the young participants, community partners include their family members, caregivers, and health and social service professionals.

People wanting more information on the pilot project can contact Josie Faccini, the NOHT-ÉSON’s Engagement Specialist, at engagement@noht-eson.ca or by phone at 905-933-4149.