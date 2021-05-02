Niagara opens more vaccine clinic dates for 55+, 18+ in L2G

Niagara Public Health says more COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates are available for booking for residents 55+.

The following Niagara Region Public Health clinic dates have been added to the portal:

•May 9-10 – Fort Erie, Leisureplex

•May 15-16 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

•May 16-22 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

•May 24, 25 & 28 – West Lincoln, West Lincoln Community Centre

•May 29 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

Clinic dates for Port Colborne at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre on May 23, 26 and 27 will be added to the portal soon as well.

Those 18 or older in 2021 with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’ can also book an appointment through the portal.

Pregnant individuals, as well as highest-risk individuals with health conditions, plus an essential caregiver can also book an appointment by calling the provincial booking system.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.