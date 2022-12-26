Niagara opens warming shelters for residents still without power following storm

The Niagara Region is offering help, shelter and warmth to residents still impacted by the storm that started on Friday and continued into the Christmas weekend.

The Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency following the storm system that brought rain, freezing rain, a 'flash freeze', very high winds and snow to the region.

Canadian Niagara Power says there's still large pockets of customers without power with 65 active Line staff and support contractors deployed in Fort Erie and Port Colborne.

"We will be providing location specific information once status updates come back from the field."

Warming centres are now open for Niagara communities who are still without power, or who need shelter.



They are operating out of the Fort Erie, Leisureplex- 3 Municipal Centre Dr., in Port Colborne at the Valley Health and Wellness - 550 Elizabeth St., and the Wainfleet arena (Moore room) 31943 Park St.

The warming centre in Wainfleet is running as needed. If anyone needs the warming centre, please follow the information on the sign on the door and call 905-899-3463 ext. 279.

No pets are allowed.

Fort Erie and Port Colborne residents needing transportation to warming centres can call 1-833-BUS-LINE (287-5463) to arrange a ride.

Officials are asking residents to avoid heating homes with gas burning appliances, propane and other fuels as this can put you at risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

They are also asking people to check on their neighbours if possible.