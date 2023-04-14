Niagara OPP catch driver doing 150 km/hr near school
Niagara OPP say they have stopped two drivers for stunt driving today.
Police say both vehicles were pulled over in 80 km/hr zones, however one car was caught doing 150 km/hr near a school.
Both drivers have been charged with stunt driving.
Drivers charged with stunt driving face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison.
#NiagaraOPP have stopped 2 drivers for #stuntdriving today, both in 80km/hr zones. The pictured vehicle was right by a public school going 150km/hr! There is no excuse for these excessive rates of speed. Both charged #Stunt ^kw#slowdown #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/LmKnptuXTO— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 14, 2023