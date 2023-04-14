Niagara OPP catch driver doing 150 km/hr near school

Niagara OPP say they have stopped two drivers for stunt driving today.

Police say both vehicles were pulled over in 80 km/hr zones, however one car was caught doing 150 km/hr near a school.

Both drivers have been charged with stunt driving.

Drivers charged with stunt driving face a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000. You could also face up to six months in prison.