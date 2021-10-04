iHeartRadio
Niagara OPP charge driver after multiple complaints from Oakville to Niagara Falls

CKTB - NEWS - 200 km/hr October 2021

A 30 year old driver is facing charges after multiple complaints from Oakville to Niagara Falls.

Yesterday the OPP reported receiving several complaints about a driver going in excess of 200 km/hr and hitting multiple vehicles.

Niagara OPP were able to catch up with the driver and stop the vehicle. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.
 

