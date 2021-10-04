Niagara OPP charge driver after multiple complaints from Oakville to Niagara Falls
A 30 year old driver is facing charges after multiple complaints from Oakville to Niagara Falls.
Yesterday the OPP reported receiving several complaints about a driver going in excess of 200 km/hr and hitting multiple vehicles.
Niagara OPP were able to catch up with the driver and stop the vehicle. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.
