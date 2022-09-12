Niagara OPP investigating assault on QEW Sunday afternoon
If you were driving on the QEW across Niagara yesterday, you may have noticed lots of police cruisers and traffic.
Niagara OPP are investigating a report of an assault involving two people at the side of the QEW.
It happened Sunday afternoon at 4:30 Toronto bound near Jordan Road.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to call Niagara OPP 905-356-1311.
There were two vehicles seen in the area, one was black and the other blue.
