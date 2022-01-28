Niagara OPP officer suffers minor injuries after cruiser 'dragged' by transport truck on QEW

We are learning more about an incident involving a Niagara OPP officer on the QEW yesterday morning.

OPP say a Niagara officer was travelling on the QEW at the North Service Road when his cruiser was 'dragged' by a transport truck.

Police say the truck lost control due to metal debris on the road.

The officer taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the road re-opened at 7:30am yesterday morning.

No charges have been laid.