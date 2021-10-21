Niagara organization getting $47K to help feed students thanks to FirstOntario Credit Union
The Niagara Nutrition Partners will be receiving $47,500 over the next few months to help feed children in need.
To mark and celebrate International Credit Union Day, FirstOntario Credit Union made a new pledge of $250,000 to community partners to help ensure students have nutritious food.
Since 2014, FirstOntario has invested close to $2 million into student nutrition programs.
“Supporting student nutrition programs is a priority and a long standing commitment for our credit union,” said Lloyd Smith, CEO at FirstOntario. “It’s important to us as a credit union to strengthen our community and reinvest our profits where it makes a difference, especially when it comes to children. Our relationship with our community partners makes a huge impact on our communities and demonstrates the positive effects of working together.”
-
AM Roundtable - Jennifer Gauthier and Janice ArnoldiAM Roundtable - Jennifer Gauthier and Janice Arnoldi
-
View From The Drive Thru - Facebook plans to change nameView From The Drive Thru - Facebook plans to change name
-
Niagara College cannabis edibles research for agri-food sectorTim talks to Lyndon Ashton, Centre Manager of NC’s Canadian Food and Wine Institute Innovation Centre regarding cannabis edibles research for agri-food sector