Niagara organization getting $47K to help feed students thanks to FirstOntario Credit Union

The Niagara Nutrition Partners will be receiving $47,500 over the next few months to help feed children in need.

To mark and celebrate International Credit Union Day, FirstOntario Credit Union made a new pledge of $250,000 to community partners to help ensure students have nutritious food.

Since 2014, FirstOntario has invested close to $2 million into student nutrition programs.

“Supporting student nutrition programs is a priority and a long standing commitment for our credit union,” said Lloyd Smith, CEO at FirstOntario. “It’s important to us as a credit union to strengthen our community and reinvest our profits where it makes a difference, especially when it comes to children. Our relationship with our community partners makes a huge impact on our communities and demonstrates the positive effects of working together.”