Niagara organizations hoist the Pride flag today

Special flag raising ceremonies will be held across Niagara today as Canadians mark the start of Pride month.

The celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community is held through the month of June, with Pride Niagara hosting a special week-long recognition this week.

The Niagara Catholic School Board is getting some pushback after agreeing to fly the flag during Niagara's Pride Week.

Protesters demonstrated their displeasure outside of the school board's headquarters yesterday while supporters of the move proudly held the rainbow flag aloft.

Pride Niagara has asked that all organizations raising the flag today immediately bring it to half-staff to acknowledge Indigenous communities and the hundreds of lives lost at residential schools.

Welland and the Downtown BIA will also be illuminating Bridge 13 this week to recognize the local festivities.

Further details about Pride Niagara's celebrations are available through their website: