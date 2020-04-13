Niagara paramedic covers 'Wonderful Tonight' to honour fellow frontline workers
A Niagara paramedic is using music to send his appreciation to his fellow healthcare workers.
JB Estrabillo shared his cover of Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight on Facebook while he spent two weeks in quarantine.
He first began his self-isolation on March 29th, completing the full quarantine period yesterday. Public Health ordered the precaution after Estrabillo worked with a fellow paramedic days before the other paramedic began to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
Estrabillo says he remained symptom-free and is feeling healthy and eagerly anticipating his first shift back on the road Wednesday morning.
He dedicates the song to his fellow paramedics and dispatchers, all hospital staff, allied emergency services, and his wife Bethany ‘because she’s cool.’
He says the song choice came organically because it is a tune he and his wife both enjoy. The guitar he plays in the video was a birthday gift from her. “While I’m far from a professional musician, I taught myself a few chords and songs by watching YouTube videos. ‘Wonderful Tonight’ was one of the first songs I learned, so it seemed like a natural fit.”
-
COVID-19 | One of Eight NDP MPPs Attending Ontario Legislature for a Special Short SessionMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP Ontario NDP and Municipal Affairs Critic regarding special short session at Queen' Park
-
COVID-19 | The human experience is important, perhaps now more than everTim talks to Andrew Gaudes, Dean of Brock University’s Goodman School of Business, he says the human experience remains important, perhaps now more than ever.
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Oakville family hit with $880 ticket after going rollerblading. B.C. man steals yacht, claims he has COVID-19 when arrested.