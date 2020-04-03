iHeartRadio
Niagara paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

CKTB - NEWS - Niagara EMS

A Niagara paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19.

The paramedic is at home in self-isolation, but officials say they are in good spirits

The paramedic did not go to work at the onset of their symptoms and was in self-isolation before receiving the test results.

Niagara EMS officials ask everyone to take all recommended precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect healthcare workers.

