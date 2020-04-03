Niagara paramedic tests positive for COVID-19
A Niagara paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19.
The paramedic is at home in self-isolation, but officials say they are in good spirits
The paramedic did not go to work at the onset of their symptoms and was in self-isolation before receiving the test results.
Niagara EMS officials ask everyone to take all recommended precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect healthcare workers.
Please see this important update; sending positive thoughts. #StayHomeNiagara #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/8tNaf2jwFi— Niagara EMS🇨🇦 (@NiagaraEMS) April 3, 2020