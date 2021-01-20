Niagara parents expecting an update on return to in-class learning today

Parents in Niagara expect to learn more about the return to in-class learning today.

Most students are scheduled to return to class on January 25th after an extended Christmas Break.

When announcing the Stay-At-Home order earlier this month, Premier Doug Ford said schools in areas without major outbreaks were still expected to return to in-person learning next week.

But students in other areas (Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York, and Hamilton) will be continuing online learning until at least February 10th.

The Minister of Education and Chief Medical Officer of Health are expected to provide more clarity later today.