Niagara parents expecting an update on return to in-class learning today
Parents in Niagara expect to learn more about the return to in-class learning today.
Most students are scheduled to return to class on January 25th after an extended Christmas Break.
When announcing the Stay-At-Home order earlier this month, Premier Doug Ford said schools in areas without major outbreaks were still expected to return to in-person learning next week.
But students in other areas (Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York, and Hamilton) will be continuing online learning until at least February 10th.
The Minister of Education and Chief Medical Officer of Health are expected to provide more clarity later today.
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president