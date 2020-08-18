Niagara parents have to decide if they are sending children back to school in-person this week
Niagara parents are deciding if they will send their kids back to school - or not - this week.
Parents with children in the District School Board of Niagara had to register their intent to send students back physically on Monday August 17th.
Niagara Catholic parents have until this Friday to make the decision.
Parents have been sent an email link.
All Ontario children will be offered online learning if they won't be attending school in person.
