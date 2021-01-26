Niagara parents still awaiting timeline for return to in-class learning

There is still no firm timeline for when Niagara students will return to in-class learning.

Yesterday 100,000 students in Ontario returned to class after an extended period of online learning following the Christmas break.

However, only schools within 7 public health units were given the green light to return in-person.

Niagara West MPP and Parliamentary Assistant to the Education Minister Sam Oosterhoff says they continue to consult with the Chief Medical Officer of Health on reopening more schools.

"I'm confident we will see over the next few weeks, as the numbers solidify in the right direction, we'll see more and more boards across the province reopening."

Niagara Public Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, down from the 91 announced Sunday and the 114 from Saturday.

Oosterhoff claims, "Schools are not the source of the spread, they're not the cause of the spread, but they are a reality of what the community transmission looks like. So when the community transmission rate is very high in a community for an extended period of time, that impacts the schools."