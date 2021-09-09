Niagara Parks and and Brock University focus on environmental stewardship

Niagara Parks and and Brock University are set to host a free online speaker series focussed on environmental stewardship.

The series starts September 23rd and will feature three sessions with keynote speakers.

September 23rd the discussion includes Ellen Savoia, Senior Manager of Environmental Planning, and Corey Burant, Project Manager of Forest Health, discussing environmental stewardship in the Niagara Parks with Ryan Plummer, Professor and Director of the Environmental Sustainability Research Centre at Brock University.

October 28th Parks Canada's Tammy Dobbie and Andrew Laforet discuss Parks Canada's habitat restoration work and the science behind how the health of our natural areas is measured.

November 25 the topics include the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 established the International Joint Commission to oversee issues pertaining to shared waters across Canada and the U.S., including the Laurentian Great Lakes.

For more information visit the Niagara Parks website.