The 75th anniversary Chrysanthemum Show is about to bloom at the Floral Showhouse.

The Niagara Parks show opens tomorrow with over 1,350 mums in 35 different varieties on display.

It is Niagara Parks' longest running exhibit at the Showhouse, dating back to 1946.

The show will be available from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for kids between 6 - 12. Children 5 and under are free.