Niagara Parks closes Queenston docks

The Queenston docks and the boat ramp are now closed to the public.

Niagara Parks officials shut down the popular fishing area near the lower Niagara River yesterday as part of the Ontario government’s emergency order to close all outdoor recreational amenities.

The access road is now closed, and Niagara Parks Police will be patrolling the area to make sure residents are getting the message.

Niagara Parks officials say maintaining physical distancing would have been a challenge, especially as we come into smelt fishing season.