Niagara Parks closes remaining outdoor amenities
Niagara Parks is closing their remaining outdoor recreational amenities.
The Government of Ontario has announced a mandatory closure of all outdoor recreational areas.
To read more on that story, click here.
On March 14th they closed their public-facing facilities in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Niagara Parks says they will now be taking steps to close all remaining outdoor recreational equipment and amenities, including any remaining public washrooms, playgrounds, picnic areas, park shelters, and any other item that is high touch or encourages the gathering of people.
Parks Police will also be increasing their presence at public areas that have continued to draw guests.
This follows a viral Facebook post by Clarke Bitter of Niagara Falls that showed large crowds of people gathered at Table Rock.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
-
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara