Niagara Parks closes remaining outdoor amenities

Niagara Parks is closing their remaining outdoor recreational amenities.

The Government of Ontario has announced a mandatory closure of all outdoor recreational areas.

On March 14th they closed their public-facing facilities in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Niagara Parks says they will now be taking steps to close all remaining outdoor recreational equipment and amenities, including any remaining public washrooms, playgrounds, picnic areas, park shelters, and any other item that is high touch or encourages the gathering of people.

Parks Police will also be increasing their presence at public areas that have continued to draw guests.

This follows a viral Facebook post by Clarke Bitter of Niagara Falls that showed large crowds of people gathered at Table Rock.

