Niagara Parks Commission pickup truck stolen

Niagara Parks Police are looking for a Niagara Parks Commission  'dump-truck' style pickup.

The service vehicle was reported stolen July 20th between noon and 3 p.m. from the service sheds adjacent to the Niagara Glen.

The truck is a 2015 four-door Chevrolet pickup with the identifier #2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parks Police Service.

 

 

 

