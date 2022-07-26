Niagara Parks Commission pickup truck stolen
Niagara Parks Police are looking for a Niagara Parks Commission 'dump-truck' style pickup.
The service vehicle was reported stolen July 20th between noon and 3 p.m. from the service sheds adjacent to the Niagara Glen.
The truck is a 2015 four-door Chevrolet pickup with the identifier #2.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Parks Police Service.
