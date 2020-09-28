Niagara Parks could deal with COVID-19 impact for several years

Niagara Parks is reporting drops in revenue and attendance through the summer.

Compared to last year, Niagara Parks attractions only saw 20 percent of last year's visitor levels.

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says the organization will need to deal with the 'short term shock of COVID-19.'

"It will definitely have a financial hit and impact on Niagara Parks. We are an operational enterprise of the Ontario government, which means that we are entirely reliant on the revenue we generate."

Adames says the impact may be felt for several years.

"We'll be managing the financial change through short-term financing as well, for example the use of a line of credit, but that's what most businesses are doing right now. They're managing the shock of COVID. We're going to need to smooth that out over the next two, three, maybe four years."

Some attractions did see an increase in visitors, including golf courses and trails.