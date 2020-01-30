iHeartRadio
Niagara Parks employee hurt while working on top of OPG building in Niagara Falls

OPG

An employee of Niagara Parks suffered an injury early this afternoon while working on top of the OPG building in the lower gorge of Niagara Falls.

Officials say the man was completing some repair work to a structure on top of the Ontario Power Generating Station building at the tiime of the injury.

Calls to EMS, at around noon, reported the man had suffered a leg injury after falling.

Niagara Parks Police, Engineering staff and EMS responded.

The man was conscious when he was being taken to hospital.

We are waiting for more details.

 

 

