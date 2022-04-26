Niagara Parks Foundation looks to connect donors to various parks initiatives

There is a new fundraising arm of the Niagara Parks.

The new Niagara Parks Foundation has launched as an official registered charity.

Chair of Niagara Parks April Jeffs says the new foundation will allow people to donate to specific projects that may not happen without the added fundraising.

"I have heard people say, who have grown up in the area - Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Fort Erie - they have certain areas where they hiked, they spent their summers when they were kids, they have all these memories and they want to contribute to those areas and make them better for everybody."

The newly formed foundation will be governed by an all-volunteer board.

The Parks Commission itself is a self funded crown agency.

