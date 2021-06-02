Niagara Parks hosting three part National Indigenous History month speakers' series
Niagara Parks is introducing a new speakers' series thanks to a partnership with Landscape of Nations 360.
The series this month will celebrate National Indigenous History month with three special presentations on Indigenous history, art and culture, and the connection with the Niagara Parkway.
Officials say the land along the Niagara River is considered to be a spiritually rich place.
Archaeological evidence shows Indigenous people have lived along the river from Fort Erie north to the shores of Lake Ontario in Niagara-On-The-lake for 13,000 years.
Each session of the series will feature an interactive question and answer period from the speakers.
Tickets are $15 per event, with access to all three available for $35. All sessions start at 7 p.m.
- June 10: Designing the Landscape of Nations Memorial, Tim Johnson, Tom Ridout & Raymond Skye
- June 17: Strawberry Moon Matriarch Circle, Renee Thomas-Hill & Jackie Labonte
- June 24: The Battle of Chippawa: The Divide Among Peoples, Jim Hill & Travis Hill
