Niagara Parks introducing changes to pay and display parking program
Niagara Parks will be introduce additional pay and display parking locations starting on May 1st, 2020.
They will be located in the core area of Queen Victoria Park, and at other popular locations along the Niagara River corridor.
Between May and October, new seasonal pay and display units will be introduced at Kingsbridge Park, Rapidsview Park and Queenston Heights Park.
For those of us who frequent Dufferin Islands, Kingsbridge Park and Queenston Heights Park, new venue-specific parking passes will be offered.
Niagara Parks says pay and display revenues are invested back into the Park system, which help fund much-needed repairs at Dufferin Islands, Queenston Heights Park and Kingsbridge Park.
For more information and to purchase annual passes, visit niagaraparks.com/parking.
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.