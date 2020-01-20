Niagara Parks introducing changes to pay and display parking program

Niagara Parks will be introduce additional pay and display parking locations starting on May 1st, 2020.

They will be located in the core area of Queen Victoria Park, and at other popular locations along the Niagara River corridor.

Between May and October, new seasonal pay and display units will be introduced at Kingsbridge Park, Rapidsview Park and Queenston Heights Park.

For those of us who frequent Dufferin Islands, Kingsbridge Park and Queenston Heights Park, new venue-specific parking passes will be offered.

Niagara Parks says pay and display revenues are invested back into the Park system, which help fund much-needed repairs at Dufferin Islands, Queenston Heights Park and Kingsbridge Park.

For more information and to purchase annual passes, visit niagaraparks.com/parking.