Niagara Parks investigating increase in graffiti at Niagara Parks locations

Niagara Parks Police are looking for tips as an increase in graffiti is marring popular tourist spots in Niagara Falls.

Officials say they are seeing an increase in graffiti, creating a tremendous waste of Niagara Parks resources during already challenging times.

The latest batch of tags appeared some time between late Sunday evening and early Monday morning at the bottom of Clifton Hill.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Niagara Crime Stoppers.