Niagara Parks is planning some controlled burns

Niagara Parks is conducting its annual prescribed burn program this year to manage several natural areas.

The first successful burn of the season took place on March 22nd, at Whirlpool Golf Course, and some future dates will be determined based on weather and atmospheric conditions.

Officials say burns will start in the late morning and will be fully extinguished by late afternoon.

"For over a decade, Niagara Parks has successfully conducted prescribed burns on its lands as a vital component of its environmental stewardship responsibilities. Prescribed burns encourage the regeneration of native prairie grasses and plants, returning nutrients back to the soil while reducing invasive and non-native species that threaten biodiversity."

Some areas crews will work on this year include Chippawa Battlefield, the Niagara Parks Legacy Prairie Garden, Paradise Grove, Chinquapin Oak Savannah, and the Whirlpool Slope.

Fire helps control the spread of invasive species, encourages the germination of dormant native seeds within the soil, and returns important nutrients back into the earth.

Niagara Parks has been using prescribed burns to manage its grassland habitats since 2008.