Niagara Parks Job Fair cancelled tomorrow due to weather

A job fair planned for tomorrow in Niagara Falls is being cancelled due to the weather.

The Niagara Parks Job Fair will be postponed one week to Saturday, March 11, instead of tomorrow.

"Due to the forecasted winter storm that is expected to result in hazardous travel conditions late Friday and into Saturday morning, Niagara Parks will be rescheduling Saturday’s job fair to the following Saturday, March 11, at a new location."

The rescheduled job fair will take place at Niagara Parks’ Legends on the Niagara Clubhouse (entrance off Willoughby Drive) on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All those who had previously registered to attend the job fair have been notified.

Additional job seekers who are interested in attending the rescheduled job fair on Saturday, March 11, are invited to pre-register by visiting niagaraparks.com/jobfair.