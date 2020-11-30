Niagara Parks launches annual Poinsettia Show
More than 1,400 poinsettias are on display for Niagara Park's annual Poinsettia Show.
This year's theme at the Floral Showhouse is 'Technicolour Christmas' with over 35 varieties of poinsettias arranged alongside azaleas, Christmas cactus, and narcissus.
Every night, strings of lights will shine over the flowers.
Niagara Parks officials say each colour has a different meaning, including blue in honour of our healthcare and frontline workers and purple in solidarity with the hospitality and tourism industry.
The show runs until January 4th.
-
-
-
carolyn stewart (the executive director of feed ontario) nov 30, 2020Matt Holmes is joined by Carolyn Stewart, the Executive Director of Feed Ontario to talk about what the situation is at the Food Banks and what the Pandemic has done in terms of more families relying on the food bank.