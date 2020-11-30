Niagara Parks launches annual Poinsettia Show

More than 1,400 poinsettias are on display for Niagara Park's annual Poinsettia Show.

This year's theme at the Floral Showhouse is 'Technicolour Christmas' with over 35 varieties of poinsettias arranged alongside azaleas, Christmas cactus, and narcissus.

Every night, strings of lights will shine over the flowers.

Niagara Parks officials say each colour has a different meaning, including blue in honour of our healthcare and frontline workers and purple in solidarity with the hospitality and tourism industry.

The show runs until January 4th.