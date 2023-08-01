Niagara Parks looking for a new visitor transportation system

Niagara Parks has officially launched a call for proposals process for a new visitor transportation system.

The idea is to provide convenient access to Niagara Park sites and experiences throughout the core tourism area of Queen Victoria Park.

Niagara Parks says it's looking to the private sector to bring "innovative and sustainable" ideas that will link the park and attractions.

The successful applicant would design, build, finance, operate and maintain the system under a long term lease agreement with Niagara Parks as part of a revenue generating opportunity.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) process closes October 31.