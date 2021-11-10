Niagara Parks looking to public sector partnerships to transform two decommissioned power stations

Two decommissioned power stations in Niagara Falls could be transforming into something new.

The Niagara Parks Commission is now accepting private sector proposals to adapt the Toronto Power Generating Station and Ontario Power Company Generating Station.

CEO David Adames says they will need a lot of work and describes the stations as 'shells.' "So it's really the architecture on the outside, and of course architectural features on the inside, that need some attention and some polish. Whereas the station that we did the adaptive reuse, The Niagara Parks Power Station, to turn that into an attraction everything was left intact. So we were able to leverage all of that to tell the story of hydroelectric power generation."

He admits there is a lot of work required at both stations. "Through this public/private partnership, not only looking for that innovation, but also that investment," he explains. "The intention is that the sites will remain in public ownership with Niagara Parks and we'd look to a long-term lease for adaptive reuse, have a great new guest experience or set of guest experiences."

The already adapted Niagara Parks Power Station has proven to be a popular tourism attraction for Niagara Parks with tours of the historic building quickly selling out when they first became available. It now also features a nighttime show called Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed featuring 3D projection and a musical score.