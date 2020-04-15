Niagara Parks offering free online yoga class

Niagara Parks is taking its ‘Sparkling Sundays’ program online.

A free 45 minute yoga class hosted by Helena McKinney of In Fine Feather Yoga will be livestreamed on the Niagara Parks Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The practice will be beginner-friendly, but participants are encouraged to have a yoga mat or blanket and a water bottle on hand.

Niagara Parks has held yoga and meditation experiences at many of their most popular destinations over the last several years but had to find a new way to share the experience because of the current pandemic.