Niagara Parks planning future of two of historic buildings
Niagara Parks is planning the future of two of their historic buildings.
Oak Hall and Queen Victoria Place are both in need of significant repairs and they want to collect stories about what the sites mean to you.
The survey results will be used as part of the parks planning process as they develop a heritage assessment of the buildings.
To share your thoughts go to niagaraparks.com/heritagesurvey
Click HERE to Listen to CEO David Adames discuss the survey with Karl Dockstader on The Drive.
