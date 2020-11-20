iHeartRadio
Niagara Parks Police looking for witnesses

Niagara Parks Police

Niagara Parks Police are investigating a hit and run collision that happened on the Niagara Parkway just south of Fraser hill last night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. following reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree. 

Upon arrival police were advised that the driver of vehicle was seeing fleeing the area on foot. 

Police located a black BMW sedan that had left the roadway and struck a nearby tree.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Niagara Parks police at 905-356-1338. 
 

