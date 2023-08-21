Niagara Parks Police stop impaired driver going 117km/hr in a 40km/hr zone

The Niagara Parks Police have arrested a driver caught going 117km/hr in a 40km/hr zone.

Police spotted the speeding driver on the Niagara River Parkway in Queen Victoria Park Saturday morning.

They initiated a traffic stop and noticed that the driver showed signs of impairment.

The 23-year-old male from Niagara Falls has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, as well as a 90-day licence suspension.

Impaired Driving remains a leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada, and affects thousands of lives every year.