Niagara Parks Police stop impaired driver going 117km/hr in a 40km/hr zone


Niagara parks police

The Niagara Parks Police have arrested a driver caught going 117km/hr in a 40km/hr zone. 

Police spotted the speeding driver on the Niagara River Parkway in Queen Victoria Park Saturday morning.

They initiated a traffic stop and noticed that the driver showed signs of impairment. 

The 23-year-old male from Niagara Falls has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, as well as a 90-day licence suspension. 

Impaired Driving remains a leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada, and affects thousands of lives every year.

