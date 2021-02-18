iHeartRadio
Niagara Parks Police stop suspended motorcycle driver during winter storm warning

While many drivers avoided the roads during this week's snow storm, a motorcycle driver with a suspended licence decided to hit the road.

Niagara Parks Police officials write, 'Only in Canada?' while detailing the incident.

They say the motorcyclist in his twenties was stopped while the Winter Storm Warning was still in effect for the Niagara Region Tuesday morning.

Officers issued multiple charges including driving while suspended, no permit, and no insurance.

