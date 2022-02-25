Niagara Parks Power Station attraction wins award

The new Niagara Parks Power Station attraction has received a prestigious award.

It has been honoured with an award for Excellence in Conservation at the 2021 Lieutenant Governor’s Heritage Awards.

The virtual ceremony was hosted last night by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and John Ecker, Chair of the Ontario Heritage.

Niagara Parks Chair April Jeffs accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

“It is a tremendous honour for the Niagara Parks Power Station to be recognized with this award from the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario” said Niagara Parks Chair April Jeffs. “This adaptive reuse project exemplifies Niagara Parks commitment to fulfilling our mandate for cultural stewardship along the Niagara River and we are so proud that this important historical site will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

Built in 1905, as the “Canadian Niagara Power generating station”, the Niagara Parks Power Station is the only fully intact decommissioned hydroelectric plant of its period left in the world.

The station opened to the public in July of 2021.