Niagara Parks Power Station to open on Canada Day

A new tourism attraction at the Niagara Parks Power Station will be opening on Canada Day.

Crews have been working on the decommissioned hydroelectric power plant, believed to be the only fully intact structure of its kind from the era, since last June when $25 million in funding was secured through the Ontario Financing Authority.

Niagara Parks will offer two different experiences: during the day, guests can tour interactive exhibits and installations exploring the history of the station, while at night the attraction transforms though the use of sound and 3D projection mapping technology to spring back to life.

Construction continues at the attraction as crews are planning to open the underground portions of the facility in July of next year.

Guests will be able to take an elevator to the tailrace tunnel connecting the plant to the Niagara River.

Niagara Parks expects to create 60 jobs in the first five years to run the new attraction.

The Power Station has already proven to be a huge tourism draw: when Niagara Parks and the Ontario Heritage Trust offered tours of the building as part of the Doors Open program, tickets sold out incredibly fast and a second day had to be added.