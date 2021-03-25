Niagara Parks presents 'Beneath the Surface' archaeological speaker series

Niagara Parks has a special three-part speaker series for history buffs.

The series called Beneath The Surface will delve into archaeological findings from the region.

Online events will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in April, May, and June.

Some of the findings are related to Indigenous history and recent discoveries at Old Fort Erie.

Tickets are $15 per event, or $35 for all three which also includes a season admission pass for Old Fort Erie.

The speakers are: