Niagara Parks presents 'Beneath the Surface' archaeological speaker series
Niagara Parks has a special three-part speaker series for history buffs.
The series called Beneath The Surface will delve into archaeological findings from the region.
Online events will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month in April, May, and June.
Some of the findings are related to Indigenous history and recent discoveries at Old Fort Erie.
Tickets are $15 per event, or $35 for all three which also includes a season admission pass for Old Fort Erie.
The speakers are:
- April 21: Jamie Jacobs, Seneca Decolonization through Archaeology
- May 19: Dr. Rob Macdonald & Dr. Martin Cooper, 13,000 Years of Indigenous Settlement in the Niagara Region
- June 23: Dr. John Triggs, 1764 Fort Erie
