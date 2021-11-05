Niagara Parks renamed Niagara Park Power Station Plaza after Sandie Bellows

A former Niagara Parks Chair and dedicated community advocate is being immortalized as the Niagara Park Power Station Plaza is being named after her.

The area outside the attraction was officially renamed the Sandie Bellows Plaza yesterday afternoon during a special ceremony.

Her sons, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Lisa MacLeod were on hand to unveil the new plaque.

Niagara Parks officials say it is a fitting tribute to the woman who was instrumental in redeveloping the historic power generating station and reopening it as a new attraction. Officials say it was one of her biggest points of pride and will stand as a testament to her legacy.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the power plant was one of the last public events Bellows attended as Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission.

Bellows died on October 11th from cancer. During her life she served the community as a victims' rights advocate, held board positions with the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Crime Stoppers of Niagara, St. Catharines Minor Hockey Association, Vic Teal International Tournament, and May Court Club of St. Catharines.