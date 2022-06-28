Niagara Parks set to open new attraction at power station

Niagara Falls gets another tourist attraction today.

The Niagara Parks Commission will officially open the tunnel experience at the Niagara Parks Power Station.

CEO David Adames says the tunnel was built back in 1905 and it took the water being used to make electricity back to the Niagara River, "It is a 2200 foot tunnel that starts underneath the Niagara Parks Power Station which is located south of the horseshoe falls but once guests go down an elevator and walk through the tunnel they end up coming up on the north side of the horseshoe falls with a spectacular view of the lower Niagara River."

A formal ribbon cutting is set for 11a.m. this morning with a grand opening for the public set on July 1st.