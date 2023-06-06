Niagara Parks takes a look at a scramble crosswalk

Visitors to Niagara Falls are getting a look at a new crosswalk.

Niagara Parks are currently running a pilot project for a scramble crosswalk at the base of Clifton Hill.

A scramble crosswalk means pedestrians can cross in any direction when the signals turn.

There is one difference from another scramble you may have seen at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto - unlike that scramble you cannot cross diagnollly.

The week long pilot project will wrap up Friday and Niagara Parks will use the information gathered to make a plan for the intersection.