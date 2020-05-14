Niagara Parks to reopen boat launches this Saturday as Ford gives marinas the go-ahead

If you have been itching to get on the water, you are in luck this long weekend.

The Ford government has given marinas the go ahead to reopen this Saturday, May 16th.

Niagara Parks says it is reopening boat launches on the upper Niagara River Saturday including Ussher’s Creek, Netherby Road, Anger Avenue, and Nichol’s Marine launches.

The Niagara Parks Marina at Miller’s Creek is undergoing repairs and is expected to reopen in four weeks.